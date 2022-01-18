Love your neighbor: Culpeper, Rappahannock celebrate Dr. King

Culpeper area observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day shifted online again for the second year due to COVID with virtual programs that nonetheless were joyful, musical, historical, challenging and informative with the same calls for social justice and equality.

The Scrabble School Foundation of Rappahannock premiered its pre-recorded 31st Annual MLK celebration Sunday night on Culpeper Media Network broadcast from the Theater at Little Washington on Gay Street.

What are you doing for others? This was the challenge presented by community leader Nan Butler Roberts, emceeing the program as president of the Scrabble School Foundation that oversees the historic Black school.

The Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Branch NAACP premiered its program Monday afternoon on YouTube. There is still much work to be done, concluded Branch President Dr. Uzziah Harris, but progress has been made.

The first African-American mayor of Culpeper, Frank Reaves Jr., opened the NAACP service saying he would not be where he is today without Dr. King. Reaves said he can still remember sitting in his home on South West Street on April 4, 1968 and hearing that the civil rights icon had been shot dead.

“I just couldn’t do anything,” the mayor said of fixating on the horrible news. The country would be in great shape, Reaves added, if King had lived.

The mayor recalled growing up in a segregated Culpeper: having to get food from restaurants through “the window” and not being allowed to eat inside. Having to sit in the balcony at the State Theatre, separate restrooms for white and Black, and no pools for brown-skinned people to swim.

“It was a hard time back in those days,” Reaves said.

Brutality against Blacks continues today, Harris noted. There is divisiveness and dismissiveness and an effort to stamp out the telling of the true story to today’s youth, the NAACP Branch president said.

“Why in 2022 are we still having issues with Black and white?” Harris said.

Decades after King was assassinated, there is still segregated housing and education and inequality, he said. Embrace the truth of Dr. King in striving for better, really hear the man, Harris said prior to several video clips of the Atlanta preacher were shown as part of Monday’s program. Judge people by the content of their character, Harris said.

“The dream has turned into a nightmare,” King said in 1968 remarks of so-called ‘white backlash’ he said existed since the founding of America. “I am not one to lose hope...we have many more difficulties ahead,” King said, noting he felt nonetheless felt optimism tempered with solid realism.

Dr. Laurel Blackmon, NAACP Branch Education chairperson, said America has yet to meet King’s vision of equality for all. She mentioned persistent gaps in education for Black and brown students who still lack access to equal opportunity.

Continue the struggle, Blackmon said, adding the urgency is an education that prepares children for the workforce and the ability to be critical thinkers. Intelligence plus character is the goal of education, she said.

College student Brianna Reaves, of Culpeper, a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors and a local community leader, appeared briefly in the local program with an important message.

“I have a dream that is economic empowerment and generational wealth being built in the Black community,” she said.

Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, in remarks, said MLK wanted people to put their egos aside to find common ground. The last few years have been difficult on various fronts, she said: the pandemic, heightened calls for social justice following the murder on TV of George Floyd and barriers to voting.

The local community has not been immune, Clancey said, mentioning some in Culpeper who sought to divide instead of trying to understand different points of view.

She lauded Reaves for becoming the first Black mayor saying he and his peers at segregated George Washington Carver High probably thought achieving such was impossible.

“But he did it,” Clancey said.

Resilience trumps trauma, she added, saying that is made possible through positive relationships: “We are still one Culpeper,” said the councilwoman. That means not shying away from the hard conversations, holding people accountable for their words and actions and doing the work together.

Keynote speaker Dr. Owen Cardwell, of the University of Lynchburg, was one of two Black students to attend segregated E.C. Glass High School in that city back in 1962. He later met Dr. King and helped further spearhead integration during that time period.

Cardwell has been in the ministry for 51 years, Dr. Harris said, and is currently pastor at historic Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg. Dr. Cardwell spoke about Ezekiel’s dry bones from the Old Testament in presenting his MLK Day message.

“We wonder if we will have full capacity worship services again?” he said of continued social restrictions to the pandemic.

During the civil rights movement, churches provided that gathering and rallying place, Cardwell said.

“It feels as if we are dried up...the dream is now only dry bones,” the preacher said of effects of sickness, tragedy and injustice.

“Can these bones live? Is there a sliver of hope they can go home again?”

Yes, said Cardwell, noting a power greater than death, captivity and poverty is the word of God. People forget Martin Luther King was not just a civil rights leader, but he was first a Baptist preacher who led people to claim their civil rights, the pastor said.

“Our answer is not political,” he said. “Our answer is prophetic.”

Lifetime NAACP member John Doyle spoke about getting involved in the Black Lives Matters movement in Warrenton after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Being stuck at home in those early days of the pandemic made Doyle think about the two greatest commandments of loving God and to love your neighbor.

“Let’s all resolve to do better...I talk to folks, I ask questions,” he said his part in the constant fight for a more perfect union.

Ending the program, Dr. Harris presented Community Captain Awards to Culpeper historian Charles Jameson and the Culpeper Police Department.

Both were recognized for having like-minded goals with the NAACP—to appreciate all people, recognize diversity and continue to have a dialogue even when there are different opinions.

“Their goals are the same are ours—to make sure we have a robust community,” Harris said.

In Little Washington

Rabbi Rose Jacobs, of Madison County, gave an opening prayer to bless the Rappahannock County MLK program. She noted prayers can be wordless, for example, those who walked in the Selma to Montgomery March with Dr. King in 1965. Among them was Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, linked arm in arm with the Baptist preacher.

Later asked if he prayed during the multi-day 50-mile walk to the state capital in Alabama, Rabbi Heschel replied yes, Jacobs recalled.

“I prayed with my feet,” he said.

Appeals to a higher power requires an active prayer, Jacobs said.

Nan Roberts said the annual local observance of MLK Day looks at how current conditions measure up to the dream and the “beloved community” King lived to serve. The Little Washington program also provides funding for education scholarships for local high school students and just this year contributed $1,000 to that cause, Roberts said.

It’s also a time to present the Dream Keeper Award, this year given to Lillian Aylor—master chef, author, speaker, deaconess, great grandmother, singer, inn keeper, election officer, historian, octogenarian and all around notable Rappahannock citizen.

Aylor appeared virtually for the theater program saying she thanked God for the opportunity to be considered for the award and calling it a great honor and privilege.

Employed for 40-plus years at the Inn at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville, Aylor said she has worked with three generations of the family-run establishment. The association allowed her to meet local leaders and interact with guests from all over the world, she said.

One of them, a California author, interviewed her and that led to her autobiography, “I’ll Get It Done,” recently published, about growing up Black in Rappahannock, Aylor said.

“Our work is far from over,” she said during the MLK program. “But we have accomplished has made a difference.”

Keynote speaker Dr. Joanne Gabbin, an English professor at James Madison University, is executive director of the Furious Flower Poetry Conference, an award winning entity focused on regenerating the Black poetic tradition.

In 1994, Gabbin organized an event at JMU with renowned Black poet Gwendolyn Brooks (1917-2000), 1950 winner of the Pulitzer Price for Poetry. The JMU professor has received numerous awards for her work and last year the college named a building after her and her husband, also a professor at the Harrisonburg college.

Gabbin spoke of leaning on the “beloved community” in her remarks, recalling hearing Dr. King speak in 1965 while she was a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore. The JMU professor remembered he had just won the Nobel Peace Prize the year before for his nonviolence in the civil rights struggle. King had cause to feel like his work might be in vain, Gabbin said.

But instead he spoke of hope, faith and an abiding love to heal the world, she said. King spoke of young people filling up jails across the south as they pressed for freedom and social justice.

But his most powerful message was about love, a love that would heal a beloved community, Gabbin said, of the community with which she was familiar. Her grandmother was a healer and midwife who delivered Black and white babies in N.C.

And her mother saved enough money to purchase a single family house in East Baltimore so it could be rented as apartments to couples with children, something the other white landlords would not do.

“That kind of love has been passed down,” Gabbin said. She challenged viewers to work to heal their communities before reciting an original poem, “Love Doesn’t Need A Lot of Space to Grow”—”It only takes a place the size of our hearts to grow.”

The Scrabble School presentation at culpepermedia.org was made in memory of Sir Sidney Poitier, Colin Powell and Desmond Tutu.

