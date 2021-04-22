Low-flying helicopters to help in area Dominion transmission line work, inspections

Dominion Energy is scheduled to perform inspections and maintenance work on electric transmission lines located in the area, some of which may involve the use of low-flying helicopters, according the Orange County goverment.

Beginning Thursday, April 22, crews and contractors will access right of way between Remington and Oak Green substations in Fauquier, Culpeper and Orange counties.

Helicopter work is scheduled to begin the first week of May during daylight hours. Work is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, May 15, weather permitting. Electric services is not expected to be interrupted as a result of this project.

Dominion Energy uses helicopters to perform inspections, maintenance, and to access hard-to-reach segments on its electric transmission lines to maintain reliable service to the communities they serve.

For more information, see DominionEnergy.com/remingtongordonsville or email powerline@dominionenergy.com, or call 888-291-0190.