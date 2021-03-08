Low-income housing complex expanded, renovated in downtown Culpeper

The goal is to get those folks in permanent housing, she added. And through the recent expansion at the Ann Wingfield complex, the homeless will be housed.

Of the 12 new townhomes, 10 have been dedicated to clients of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, per an agreement with the Culpeper Housing board.

“We only have two (townhomes) left and we go based on the date they applied,” said Judy Sarhan with TM Management of Rockville, Md., regional property manager for the Ann Wingfield Commons complex. “We’re still taking applications to be added to the waiting list, but as of now all the units have people.”

Residents in the new units will include developmentally or physically disabled people as well as local homeless, she said. Many residents, like Jackson, are retired and others barely above the poverty line, for example, a single person with an annual income of $25,000 to $30,000, Hooper said. Monthly rents will be around $700, he said.

Grant funding and low interest financing made the renovation and expansion possible, Hooper added.