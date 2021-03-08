Low-income housing complex expanded, renovated in downtown Culpeper

Betty Jackson smiles through her face mask talking about her brand new apartment in Ann Wingfield Commons.
“I love it,” said the 82-year-old tenant outside of the low-income complex situated in a circa 1929 former school in downtown Culpeper.
“I got a dishwasher, new stove, refrigerator, new floor, two bedrooms. I am enjoying every minute of it. I wouldn’t take nothing for it.”
A multi-aspect construction project that spanned all of 2020 and then some, the 32-unit building at Ann Wingfield, fronting on East Street and stretching back to Commerce Street, underwent an extensive renovation, including the addition of one-bedroom apartments. Many residents receive Section 8 housing assistance through the federal government based on income.
Next door, fronting on East Spencer Street, 12 new townhomes were also built through the $8.5 million initiative of the local nonprofit, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services, project developer. Expected to be occupied in the next 30 days or so, the new units, each with its own washer and dryer, have all been spoken for already and will provide homes for the area’s most vulnerable.
Finally, at the back of the large brick apartment building is the brand new Cheryl Carter Community Center, named for the nonprofit group’s director and longtime local housing advocate. It is the new home of CHASS as well as a large community room Ann Wingfield residents can use for special events.
A “mini ribbon cutting” and sign unveiling was held on site last Wednesday with staff, board members, family and other supporters as the townhouse project nears completion.
CHASS officially moved its offices into the community center a few days earlier after nearly three decades in its former location on South Main Street. Carter cut the ribbon at the ceremony Wednesday and Board President Tony Hooper unveiled the sign with her name on it.
“When I think of Cheryl, I think of three Cs – commitment, caring and conscientious,” Hooper said. “She’s been here for 23 years with our organization. If anyone is so dedicated to helping the folks we work with, it’s gotta be Cheryl. She’s an inspiration to the board and staff and a lesson we carry with us every day.”
Carter, wiping away tears at the surprise sign unveiling, said she could not do what she does without her dedicated staff and volunteer board. In addition to developing Ann Wingfield Commons, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services runs a 15-bed homeless shelter on West Street and is overseeing the housing of some 70 families in two local motels.
“It’s just amazing. In my 23 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Carters said last week of the need locally for housing. “Because of COVID, we’re putting people in hotels – we’ve had some that have been in there since April. We’ve helped over 350 people, those who lost jobs, lost housing.”
The goal is to get those folks in permanent housing, she added. And through the recent expansion at the Ann Wingfield complex, the homeless will be housed.
Of the 12 new townhomes, 10 have been dedicated to clients of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, per an agreement with the Culpeper Housing board.
“We only have two (townhomes) left and we go based on the date they applied,” said Judy Sarhan with TM Management of Rockville, Md., regional property manager for the Ann Wingfield Commons complex. “We’re still taking applications to be added to the waiting list, but as of now all the units have people.”
Residents in the new units will include developmentally or physically disabled people as well as local homeless, she said. Many residents, like Jackson, are retired and others barely above the poverty line, for example, a single person with an annual income of $25,000 to $30,000, Hooper said. Monthly rents will be around $700, he said.
Grant funding and low interest financing made the renovation and expansion possible, Hooper added.
“As the developer of the project we get a fee too, which will help stabilize our financial situation so it’s a win-win situation,” he said, adding, “I feel great, and just to be able to get all the units occupied. I think they probably already have many more applications than they can fill.”
CHASS Development Director Karen Brown said seeing the project near completion is awesome.
“After this week, we may breathe,” she said at the ribbon cutting. “We haven’t breathed yet because the move kept getting changed … some people were shocked that Friday while we were moving and literally trying to set up, we’re still working, answering phones. We were still helping.”
Helping with the most critical of basic needs is what the nonprofit Culpeper housing group is all about.
Mrs. Jackson applauded staff for the heart they have. She has lived in the Commons since 1998, before its initial renovation way back when. A Rappahannock native, Jackson moved to Culpeper in 1990 when her husband died.
“The Rev. Billy Scott first got me in here,” she said of her cousin, the late pastor who had a heart for social services. “Rev. Scott checked on me so much.”
Jackson worked cleaning houses while living in Rappahannock and in fast food when she moved here.
“Retired from Wendy’s – worked there 1992 to 2007,” she said. “When my husband died, I didn’t know what to do so I got a job. Rev. Scott gave us some kindness, but it was hard.”
Ann Wingfield Commons is a good place to live, Jackson added.
“If you stay to yourself, you’re fine. I do love it over here,” she said.
