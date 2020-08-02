The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was treated to a COVID-compliant socially distanced catered dinner on Monday, July 27, thanks to a local business.
A team from Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Rd. in Fredericksburg, partnered with company leadership to honor volunteer first responders and their families.
The event highlighted the commitment of Mission BBQ to recognize those who “Go above and beyond. Protect our lives, liberty, homes and community,” according to a news release.
“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company members, and their families, were very extremely thankful for dinner,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “This has been a unique year for all of us with COVID-19 but Mission BBQ is a great supporter of the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country.”
The first Mission BBQ restaurant opened on September 11, 2011 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founders Bill Krause and Steve Newton launched the franchise to give back to veterans, active-duty military, police, firefighters, and others who help during emergencies.
Through the generous support of loyal customers and communities they serve, more than $10 million dollars and counting has been donated for national and local charitable organizations.
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.
