The Town of Culpeper has suspended operations, effective 5 p.m. Friday, at Lake Culpeper Adventures due to low water levels.

The closure, hopefully temporary, is due to paddleboats and other watercraft rentals having trouble accessing the open channel areas of the lake from the boat launch and beach area, where the water is lowest, according to a phone call Friday with Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy.

As of Friday afternoon, the lake, which provides half of the town’s drinking water, was at 24 inches below the spillway, according to Hoy.

The Culpeper Public Services Director said they are not at a point of issuing a drought advisory. There’s rain in the forecast for Sunday. The U.S. Drought Monitor of USDA lists about half of Culpeper County in the moderate drought range whereas portions immediately north are in a severe drought,

Neighboring Fauquier County issued a drought advisory there two weeks ago, implementing residential restrictions, as the hot, dry summer stretches on.

The last time Culpeper implemented drought restrictions on its residents was late summer 2007, according to Hoy. The town at that time also had agreements with other localities for sharing water, he said.

Lake Culpeper's level has been lower than it is now, Hoy said, mentioning the 2019 largescale construction project on the town’s dams.

Now, it's too low for successfully launching various watercraft rentals, like kayaks, paddleboard and canoes offered by the business run by the Town of Culpeper and Ole Country Store.

The Lake Culpeper Adventures season typically ends in mid-October, according to Hoy. Use has been down in recent weeks due to the low lake, he added.

“Until we get some rain, until lake conditions improve, people are not getting the lake experience they expect,” Hoy said. “We will be flexible. If conditions improve, we may reopen it.”

In the Town of Culpeper, population over 20,000, half of the drinking water supply comes from Lake Culpeper, located southwest of downtown in the country club area. The other half of the town’s drinking water supply comes from six deep water production wells located around town, Hoy said.

The town’s newest production wells are located on a property on its edge, farmland along Nalles Mill Road recently approved by the county for the 274-home Williams Mill 55-and-older village style development. The town also has secondary access to Mountain Run Lake for drinking water supply.

Hoy said they are disappointed to close early at Lake Culpeper Adventures, but that if things improve rain-wise, they will certainly try to reopen before the season ends.

It’s been almost a year since the town reservoir has had its new name, Lake Culpeper. Town Council changed it last October from Lake Pelham, named after the well-known Confederate general from Alabama.

John Pelham, who left West Point to join the Confederacy, died on St. Patrick’s Day 1863 charging out to the Battle of Kelly’s Ford. The majority on town council felt he did not represent today's diversity in town.

Hoy said Friday there is a new sign since installed with the logo designating Lake Culpeper Adventures. Another sign is being painted for installation in another week or so, he said.