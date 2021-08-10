Lower state car tax relief this year in Culpeper as vehicle value soar

Both county and town taxpayers will receive even less state relief this year in the always-unpopular car tax due to car values rapidly increasing because of supply and demand.
Town of Culpeper taxpayers will receive 19 percent relief on ’21-22 personal property taxes paid annually, based on vehicle value. That’s down from 21 percent relief in 2017.
Culpeper County taxpayers will get 23 percent relief on the tax the state government promised to phase out more than a decade ago, but never did.
The county relief rate last year was 26 percent, Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell told the Board of Supervisors at its recent meeting.
“If any of you have bought or sold a car since March of 2020 it will come as no surprise the increase in the used vehicle and new vehicle market has increased dramatically,” she said.
More than 6,700 existing vehicles in the county were valued higher this year than last year for the same vehicle, Yowell said, an unusually high figure, she said.
“All three of mine went up this year, range in make years of 2011-18,” she said.
Some dealerships and manufacturers closed in the early days of COVID and started making ventilators, Yowell said.
According to JD Power, the used vehicle market had increased more than 10 percent as of June. Assessments have seen a corresponding increase, she said.
The town reported a 16.2 percent jump in vehicle values and in the county cars and trucks are worth 14 percent more on average, Yowell said. Yet the dollar amount in state car tax relief remains unchanged, the figure frozen for years and noticeably thinner this year, the commissioner said.
Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger noted the amount will continue to get lower all the time.
“Some guy running for governor said he was going to get rid of the personal property tax, never did it,” he said.
As vehicles continue to increase in value, there will be less and less money from the state to offset it, Rosenberger said.
Culpeper County will collect car tax on more than 62,000 vehicles, according to Yowell.
Town Councilman Pranas Rimeikis also complained recently at a committee meeting about former Gov. James Gilmore’s 1998 vow to repeal the car tax Virginians are forced to pay on aging vehicles.
He said people who have been paying since then should get full relief.