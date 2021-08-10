Lower state car tax relief this year in Culpeper as vehicle value soar

Both county and town taxpayers will receive even less state relief this year in the always-unpopular car tax due to car values rapidly increasing because of supply and demand.

Town of Culpeper taxpayers will receive 19 percent relief on ’21-22 personal property taxes paid annually, based on vehicle value. That’s down from 21 percent relief in 2017.

Culpeper County taxpayers will get 23 percent relief on the tax the state government promised to phase out more than a decade ago, but never did.

The county relief rate last year was 26 percent, Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell told the Board of Supervisors at its recent meeting.

“If any of you have bought or sold a car since March of 2020 it will come as no surprise the increase in the used vehicle and new vehicle market has increased dramatically,” she said.

More than 6,700 existing vehicles in the county were valued higher this year than last year for the same vehicle, Yowell said, an unusually high figure, she said.

“All three of mine went up this year, range in make years of 2011-18,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some dealerships and manufacturers closed in the early days of COVID and started making ventilators, Yowell said.