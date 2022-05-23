Lt. Gov. Sears addresses capacity crowd at Reagan Legacy Dinner in Culpeper

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears captivated a capacity crowd at the 10th Annual Ronald Reagan Legacy Dinner Saturday night at Valhalla Farm in Culpeper County, according to a release from the Culpeper County Republican Committee, event sponsor.

A highlight of Sears’ “no nonsense” approach to government was her appeal to fellow Republicans to go into small shops and businesses to listen to citizens, the release stated. In addition, she advocated protecting parental educational choices for their children and for the safety of Supreme Court justices living in Virginia.

Sears, a former U.S. Marine, took a wide range of questions from the audience at the event, held on Armed Forces Day.

Steve Myers, speechwriter for Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, introduced Sears. Myers added colorful comments of his own from years of experience.

Another highlight of the evening was a Resolution of the Virginia Legislature honoring William “Bill” Halevy, Chief Warrant Officer 5, for his continued service.

Halevy, wounded in action while in the military, has further distinguished himself by helping other veterans throughout the region as head of Veterans Health & Benefits Management. Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, presented a printed copy of the formal resolution at Saturday night’s event.

Steve Mouring, recently elected Culpeper GOP Committee chairman, was master of ceremonies with Freitas, a former local committee chairman.

Al Aitken, founder of the Ronald Reagan Legacy Dinner and a former committee chairman, read an original letter from Nancy Reagan appreciating the dinner at the beginning of the event.

Town Councilman Erick Kalenga, a local pastor, opened the meeting in prayer.

Dinner guests included primary candidates in the 7th District Congressional June election as well as elected officials of Culpeper and surrounding counties. Applause was strong and frequent with standing ovations despite the oppressive heat of the day, the release stated.

Sears is the first female Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth and the first Black female elected to statewide office. She previously worked as a leader in a men’s prison ministry and as a director of a women’s homeless shelter.

Sears thanked the local GOP committee for the invitation to speak, in a post Sunday.

“What a great night!” she said.

Congressional candidate Crystal Vanuch said it was an awesome crowd with lots of energy to fill Virginia’s 7th District, in a post.

Congressional candidate Dave Ross was there with his wife. He thanked Sears, saying she spoke about education and the importance of school choice.

Congressional candidate Derrick Anderson also posted about the event saying it was great to see Sears, a fellow veteran, on Armed Forces Day. Congressional candidate Yesli Vega also attended.

“One thing is clear. Folks across the 7th are ready for a change and tired of big government politicians,” she posted, with photos from the Reagan Legacy Dinner.