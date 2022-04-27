 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lt. Gov. Sears keynote speaker at Culpeper GOP Reagan Legacy Dinner

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears will be keynote speaker for the Culpeper County Republican Committee's Annual Reagan Legacy Dinner on Saturday, May 21.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Sears immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 6, according to winsomesears.com.

She is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, former vice president of the Virginia State Board of Education and was a presidential appointee to the US Census Bureau.

Sears served in the Virginia House of Delegates 2002-2004 and is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk. She is the first female Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, and the first Black female elected to statewide office. As Lieutenant Governor, Sears presides over the Senate when in session.

Steven Myers, acclaimed author and former speechwriter for Margaret Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan, will also be featured at the upcoming Culpeper County Republican Committee event, according to a release from Lorraine Carter, vice chairwoman of the Reagan Dinner Committee.

The yearly event honoring the conservative legacy of President Ronald Reagan will be held this year at Cedar Mountain Farm in Rapidan.

Highlights will include a silent auction, western-themed BBQ dinner as well as an opportunity to meet and greet 7th district congressional candidates and other local elected officials.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Reagan Legacy Dinner in Culpeper are at culpepergop.org.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

