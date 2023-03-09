Norman Martin started as a truck driver with Merchant’s Grocery Co. more than 30 years ago—in 1992. Amazingly, over tens of thousands of miles, it’s been all safe driving with not a single crash with him behind the wheel.

“Haven’t had no accidents for all them years—so you got to have little luck involved,” Martin said in a recent phone call.

In recognition of his exceptional safety record and contribution to the food service industry, the 51-year-old Culpeper truck driver has been inducted into the International Food Service Distributors Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

It’s just a way of life for Martin.

Every day is different driving the route, delivering food supplies for Merchant’s Grocery, a wholesale grocer and food distributor founded 1917. Martin drives a 28-foot Class B Freightliner box truck.

“Monday’s, I usually go over and do Front Royal schools, about 150-160 miles, then Tuesday go over in the valley, start off at Front Royal, end up in Luray, hit everything down 81, usually about 185-190 miles,” Martin said, running down his recent schedule.

“Today [Wednesday] I went off started in Sterling, went to Reston, Herndon, McLean and Sugarland. About 190 miles. [Thursday], start off at Midland on 17, then go to Fredericksburg to Woodbridge to Stafford to King George, about 200 miles round trip then on Friday I go my Tuesday run but backwards — start off in Luray, end in Front Royal.”

The trucker hits most convenience stores along the way, dropping off everything from cigarettes, snack cakes and drinks to the famous gas station fried chicken. His days can start as early as 2 a.m. and he’s usually back home in Culpeper by 2:30 p.m. to let his two dogs out.

Martin said he doesn’t mind riding the interstates. I-81, he added, well, that’s an experience, and the road needs to be widened.

“I believe 81 is worse than 95,” Martin said. “81 is only a two-lane highway and two lanes north, south—them trucks, well, I’m a trucker, everybody’s hammer down.”

The trucker started out in 1989 at Merchant’s Grocery, working in the warehouse during his senior year at Orange County High School. Martin had joined the local volunteer fire company and the company president was vice-president at Merchant’s, the late Dave Cooper.

“I told Dave one time, I was just joking around, I said, ‘I’d like to have a part-time job.’ He said, ‘Well, come over and see me.’ So I went over to Merchant’s and he put me to work,” Martin said.

After high school graduation, he stayed on, progressing a few years later to truck driver. Thirty years later, Martin is still at it.

“I enjoyed every minute of it. It’s a nice company to work for—family-owned,” he said. “They help you out if you’re ever in need, anything I ever needed, they always was there for me and that’s why I stayed around.”

On the road, Martin listens to news radio to stay up-to-date on any traffic issues. He packs his lunch, noting fast food on the road is not healthy.

“My normal go-to is one sandwich, one banana, two oranges, an apple, grapes, peanut butter Nabs and a little bag of chips,” Martin said. “And I drink plenty of coffee, about four or five cups every morning.”

He is off on weekends and enjoys going on vacations with his girlfriend in his free time. Getting inducted into the International Food Service Distributors Truck Driver Hall of Fame was very nice, Martin noted.

He got to travel to Tampa last year for the awards ceremony. There were 69 truckers inducted from across the United States.

“We was all talking — lot of them guys have 30, 40-plus years of safe driving,” Martin said. “We all agreed you got to have little luck with ya, and be patient and take your time.”

The local trucker said he’s staying in the job.

“I think I will hang in there a couple more years. Of course the older you get, unloading the truck gets a little bit harder, so keeping in shape. I’ll keep doing it as long as my body will let me do it.”

The International Foodservice Distributors Association program casts a spotlight on the industry’s top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety, according to a release. Since its inception, the association has worked tirelessly with its member companies to promote a culture of safety.

“Given the current driver shortages and supply chain disruptions, it’s an honor to acknowledge these professional truck drivers who are quite literally driving the economy,” said Mark S. Allen, President and CEO of IFDA.

“The IFDA Hall of Fame provides a permanent recognition of the skills and dedication these drivers bring to their profession — enabling our member companies to safely and efficiently deliver food and supplies to professional kitchens across the country.”

Over 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers are currently on the road in the U.S., but only those with the best safety records and longevity of service qualify for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame, according to the release.