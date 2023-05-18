A trip to Luray Caverns is No. 5 among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer, according to a recent ranking by Travel Lemming, an online guide.

The annual list aims to help Americans discover unique and diverse attractions around the country and in their own backyards, according to a release.

Luray Caverns is the singular Virginia attraction to make the list alongside attractions like a Bavarian Village in Washington and a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado, the release stated.

The natural wonder in Virginia is located over the mountains in the Shenandoah Valley in Page County.

The Travel Lemming article calls Luray Caverns a “mystical attraction” and notes the natural landmark is home to The Great Stalacpipe Organ—the largest musical instrument in the world.

The article also cites an underwater lake and 400-million-year-old stalactites and stalagmites as being key features of the caverns.

“Luray Caverns is a mystical, unparalleled attraction located only 80 feet under the ground’s surface,” said Travel Lemming senior travel writer Sky Ariella.

“As I descended deeper into the Luray Caverns, there was a sense of awe that washed over me realizing just how old these natural formations are. The maze of caves also happens to be part of the biggest instrument in the world, the Great Stalacpipe Organ.”

The top ten entries on Travel Lemming’s list are:

1. The Wild Animal Sanctuary (Keenesburg, Colorado)—an open air sanctuary home to rescued animals, including 39 tigers once owned by Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and nine lions airlifted from Ukraine.

2. Leavenworth (Washington)—a Bavarian-themed town offering a taste of Germany in the Cascade Mountains.

3. Valley of Fire State Park (Nevada)—a 46,000 acre crimson oasis of desert outcroppings, petroglyphs, and petrified forests.

4. Pilsen (Chicago, Illinois)—a culturally-rich Latino neighborhood featuring vibrant art, music, and mouthwatering food.

5. Luray Caverns (Virginia)—a 400 million-year-old network of caverns, home to the biggest musical instrument in the world.

6. Sensorio (Paso Robles, California)—a whimsical lightshow installation featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres.

7. New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning (Readington, New Jersey)—a festival featuring 100 colorful hot air balloons from July 28-30.

8. Brewery Hopping (Asheville, North Carolina)—an everyday activity available in America’s “Beer City.”

9. Dead Horse Point State Park (Utah)—an overlooked state park featuring 16.6 miles of singletrack mountain biking trails.

10. Olympia (Washington)—an underrated state capital, home to a vibrant artistic community and nearby natural attractions.

See the full list at travellemming.com/best-things-to-do-in-usa-2023.

The guide’s team of two dozen writers and editors annually handpicks the list, with the goal of highlighting the USA’s many hidden gems.

“Many believe that international travel is key to experiencing different cuisines, art, history and ways of life,” said Editor Abigail Bliss. “But each region of the U.S. emanates a unique culture and is rich in new experiences—which are often more economical and easily accessible.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It publishes guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world.