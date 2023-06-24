A Luray man is in custody facing multiple charges after a reported high-speed vehicle chase with police around Culpeper County last weekend followed by a foot chase through the woods in Brandy Station.

Around 8:51 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Mitchell Road and Rapidan Road, south of Winston, for a report of a domestic involving a female and a male.

Dispatch was advised a female was seen yelling, crying and holding her arm, according to a release Friday night from CCSO spokesperson Vanessa Blackstock. It appeared the woman was pushed out of a vehicle described as a tan Mercedes Benz with temporary tags, the release stated.

CCSO Sgt. K. Murrell identified the vehicle of interest at the intersection of Route 3 Germanna Highway and U.S. Route 522, just outside of the Town of Culpeper. The deputy attempted to get behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop with emergency equipment light and sirens activated, according to Blackstock’s release.

The vehicle then accelerated from the stop light at a high speed headed east on Route 3 at speeds reaching over 130 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, the release stated.

The Mercedes continued to pass multiple vehicles, running multiple red lights and eventually colliding with a white four-door-sedan that had the right of away at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Montanus Drive in the Town of Culpeper, the release stated. The crash caused injuries to the female driver and the male subject.

The vehicle continued after the collision and reportedly headed north on Brandy Road at high speeds over 130mph in a posted 55mph zone, according to the release. The Mercedes eventually crashed in the 19000 block of Brandy Road, in Brandy Station.

The male subject, 28-year-old Scott Derek Jenkins, fled on foot across the train tracks into the woods, according to Blackstock.

Multiple surrounding jurisdictions assisted with the search that continued late into the night and early morning Sunday. Jenkins was later found and taken into custody at an address on Berry Hill Farm Drive, near Elkwood.

Scott Derek Jenkins is currently being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail. Both the female driver in the initial crash and Jenkins received medical care, Blackstock said.

Jenkins was charged with abduction by force, eluding law enforcement, hit & run (failure to stop with injuries), driving on a revoked license, breaking and entering, petit larceny and trespassing.

Ryan Rakness is listed in court records as the suspect’s defense attorney. Jenkins is due in Culpeper General District Court on Monday for a bond hearing.