 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Luray motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 211

  • 0
VSP logo

A Luray man died Thursday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Page County.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating the wreck that occurred at 8:40 p.m. June 9 in the 8100 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Rt. 211 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The motorcycle rider, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Keane was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Controversy over Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert