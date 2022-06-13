Luray motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 211

A Luray man died Thursday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Page County.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating the wreck that occurred at 8:40 p.m. June 9 in the 8100 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Rt. 211 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The motorcycle rider, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Keane was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.