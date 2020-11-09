Luray Volunteer FD quickly puts out small wildfire in the Shenandoah NP

The Luray Volunteer Fire Department quickly extinguished a wildfire in Shenandoah National Park over the weekend, effectively preventing its spread during an elevated blaze season.

A park visitor discovered the apparently human-caused fire around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Pass Mountain Overlook at mile 30 on Skyline Drive in eastern Luray, Page County.

Luray VFD joined National Park Service staff to provide initial attack on the 0.25- acre fire which burned in leaf litter, pine needles, and fallen trees, according to a park release on Monday. Firefighters were able to construct a containment line around it using leaf blowers and water from a fire engine on site.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, park firefighters extinguished interior hot spots within the fire perimeter and patrolled the area. The fire was considered 100 percent contained as of Monday.

The cause of the fire appears to be “human-caused” and is currently under investigation, park officials said in thanking Luray VFD for it swift response in helping attack and prevent spread of this wildfire.