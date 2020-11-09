Luray Volunteer FD quickly puts out small wildfire in the Shenandoah NP

The Luray Volunteer Fire Department quickly extinguished a wildfire in Shenandoah National Park over the weekend, effectively preventing its spread during an elevated blaze season.
A park visitor discovered the apparently human-caused fire around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Pass Mountain Overlook at mile 30 on Skyline Drive in eastern Luray, Page County.
Luray VFD joined National Park Service staff to provide initial attack on the 0.25- acre fire which burned in leaf litter, pine needles, and fallen trees, according to a park release on Monday. Firefighters were able to construct a containment line around it using leaf blowers and water from a fire engine on site.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, park firefighters extinguished interior hot spots within the fire perimeter and patrolled the area. The fire was considered 100 percent contained as of Monday.
Support Local Journalism
The cause of the fire appears to be “human-caused” and is currently under investigation, park officials said in thanking Luray VFD for it swift response in helping attack and prevent spread of this wildfire.
Park officials advised this is autumn fire season in Virginia with an elevated threat due to fresh fallen leaves on the ground. The threat remains higher until winter precipitation arrives. People cause an estimated 85 percent of fires in SNP, park officials said.
Park fires are only allowed in park-built fire structures in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry cabins, shelter and huts. All fallen leaves should be removed from within 10-feet of the fire structure before ignition. Fires are not allowed anywhere in the park outside of a park-built fire structure and visitors are not allowed to build their own fire structure.
Fires should always be attended, not built on windy days and completely put out by dousing with water, stirring and checking ashes are cold. Never leave a fire unattended.
Smokers should use lighters instead of matches and make sure their butts are out. Park officials advised best practice would be to refrain from smoking when traveling through wooded areas or areas with dry grasses and shrubs.
Fireworks are never allowed in the park and visitors should run their car in tall, dry grass. See fire smoke or suspicious activity? Call park communications at 1-800/732-0911 or 1-540/999-2227
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!