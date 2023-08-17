Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River officially opened to the public August 4.

Previously known as Outlanders River Camp, the property underwent a massive expansion facilitated by its new owner, Blue Water, according to a business release. Campsites increased from 73 to a total of 350 at the resort now featuring an amphitheater, resort-style pool, cabanas, rec center offering pickleball and basketball, a mountain bike track, cornhole, and an RC car track.

Sites are pet friendly with full hookup, back-in RV and full electric service. Brand-new Airstream rentals on site offer luxury camping with a kitchenette, full bathroom and air conditioning.

Guests can unwind and enjoy an evening under the stars on the furnished patio, according to the business release. The property also offers modern two-bed loft cottages, with fully equipped kitchens, private front porches, and fire pits as well as tent glamping.

“This is a day we’ve been awaiting for a very long time” said Kim Rhinehart, General Manager of Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River. “Blue Water has completely reinvented the RV experience, and we are absolutely thrilled to finally showcase all of our hard work to the public.”

Situated along three quarters of a mile of Shenandoah River frontage in Page County, Luray RV Resort has abundant wildlife and scenic mountain views in every direction.

“On behalf of our entire team at Blue Water, we could not be more proud of all the work the Luray team has done to put this together” says Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. “Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah has been our team’s largest priority the past year, and we think our guests will understand why very quickly after staying at our resort.”