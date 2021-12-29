MAD Cats helps spay/neuter more than 800 felines in 2021

The number of kittens they have fluctuates based on various factors—a couple of weeks ago, MAD Cats had 30 babies for which they were caring. A few days ago, they were down to nine kittens, said Rose Jacobs, of Madison County, one of the founders of MAD Cats.

“Then, on Christmas day, Santa brought six more,” she said. “One of the problems is that our inventory changes all the time so if someone wants a certain cat it may have already moved on.

“We have recently fixed most of the cats in a trailer park—over 30. The cats were being cared for by all the residents, but no one could afford to have the cats fixed.”

The tiny organization’s work has kept thousands of kittens from being born, Jacobs said. MAD Cats also crafts winter shelters for outside cats out of Styrofoam coolers. A big hole is cut in the container, it is stuffed with straw and taped shut.

“It is important to put the shelters out of the rain and snow,” Jacobs said. “If that isn’t possible, you need to put a little awning over the hole to keep the snow and rain out.”

A local rabbi, Jacob heads up fundraising for MAD Cats through sales of carefully selected animal-themed or other quirky socks for $5 per pair.