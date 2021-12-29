MAD Cats helps spay/neuter more than 800 felines in 2021

A small but mighty local crew of feline lovers managed to coordinate spay and neutering for more than 800 cats during 2021.
Madison Community Cats, or MAD Cats, based in Syria, is dedicated to providing low-cost and free spay and neuter services for cat owners and colony caretakers in Madison and Culpeper.
The local nonprofit experienced its highest-ever annual numbers for fixing cats this year since forming three years ago.
“We started with five a week when we first got ourselves together and we thought we were doing great,” said Laurie Counts, of Culpeper, one of half-dozen volunteers who keep MAD Cats running. “We are all very passionate—it’s what we do.”
MAD Cats also rescues and finds home for homeless felines, 95 percent of which are kittens, Counts said. In this past year, the nonprofit sheltered 134 cats.
Its volunteers, in addition, trap cats in colonies for spaying and neutering, and then transport them to animal doctors’ officer as far as Harrisonburg, Manassas and Charlottesville.
MAD Cats is always in need of kitten food and has wish lists for donations on Chewy and Amazon. The nonprofit’s most pressing need, Counts said, is another person to help with transporting cats.
The number of kittens they have fluctuates based on various factors—a couple of weeks ago, MAD Cats had 30 babies for which they were caring. A few days ago, they were down to nine kittens, said Rose Jacobs, of Madison County, one of the founders of MAD Cats.
“Then, on Christmas day, Santa brought six more,” she said. “One of the problems is that our inventory changes all the time so if someone wants a certain cat it may have already moved on.
“We have recently fixed most of the cats in a trailer park—over 30. The cats were being cared for by all the residents, but no one could afford to have the cats fixed.”
The tiny organization’s work has kept thousands of kittens from being born, Jacobs said. MAD Cats also crafts winter shelters for outside cats out of Styrofoam coolers. A big hole is cut in the container, it is stuffed with straw and taped shut.
“It is important to put the shelters out of the rain and snow,” Jacobs said. “If that isn’t possible, you need to put a little awning over the hole to keep the snow and rain out.”
A local rabbi, Jacob heads up fundraising for MAD Cats through sales of carefully selected animal-themed or other quirky socks for $5 per pair.
The work continues in spite of steeply rising pet food costs and a shortage of veterinarians. Other challenges faced are people who can’t afford to keep their cats, and surrender their pets to be euthanized.
When handling kittens found in the winter, special attention should be paid to keeping up its body temperature, Jacobs said. Bottle-feeding kittens is time-consuming, on-demand, she added, and it is difficult to find volunteers for this.
“Adopting cats and kittens can be a thing to do over the holidays as long as the family has time to spend with their new fur baby and the tinsel on the tree isn’t on the lower branches,” she said, adding, “We don’t encourage adopting out young kittens to families with very young children.”
Want to support MAD Cats? Contact 540/738-0160 or madisoncommunitycats@gmail.com and see madisoncommunitycats.org.
