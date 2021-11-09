Maddensville Historic Site testifies to profound change in nation's course

Maddensville in Culpeper County has long been known, nationally, as an important historic place.
But last weekend, the rural crossroads near Lignum gained greater recognition for some overlooked aspects of its past. More than 150 people came there from near and far to help unveil the Maddensville Historic Site, which shines a light on several aspects of the hamlet’s rich heritage.
Historians, area dignitaries and Civil War soldiers’ descendants dedicated a granite monument to three soldiers with the United States Colored Troops who were executed nearby on May 8, 1864. They were members of the USCT regiments that marched into Culpeper as part of Gen. George Gordon Meade’s Army of the Potomac during the war’s Overland Campaign.
The new historic site includes illustrated Civil War Trails wayside markers about the USCTs, Culpeper’s Madden family and Ebenezer Baptist Church, which adjoins the site. There is also a bench for visitors and a parking area.
Sandra Williams, a descendant of a soldier in the 27th Regiment, USCT, traveled from Florida to participate in Saturday’s event.
“This is very close to my heart,” Williams said of the historic site and the men it honors. “Knowing what they went through makes me more proud to know who I am. The world needs to know the whole truth.”
“I was very excited to come and be a part of this,” she added. “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
Williams is kin to Brandy Station resident Eugene Triplett, an officer of The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, which created the memorial.
Saturday morning’s event drew TV coverage from Washington, D.C., to Charlottesville and a “Retropolis” feature story in The Washington Post.
The dedication ceremony included a 21-gun salute fired by USCT re-enactors; the singing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Bridgette Spillman-Beckles; speeches by dignitaries; and the bugling of “Taps” by a retired Air Force Band musician who drove from Front Royal for the occasion.
Living historians Yvette Blake and Malanna Henderson, both of Spotsylvania, wore beautiful 19th-century garb for the occasion. Blake, a U.S. military veteran, and Henderson, an author, are re-enactors with 23rd Regiment, USCT and members of regional re-enactment group Women of the American Civil War.
“It’s a very important event,” Blake said of Saturday’s dedication. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”
She portrays soldier Cathy Williams and Lucy Ann Walker, a laundress and spy. Henderson depicts Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, an opera singer who performed for England’s Queen Victoria.
Re-enactors with the 23rd Regiment, USCT, and the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment—of movie "Glory" fame—took part in Saturday's event in Culpeper.
Civil War author and historian John J. Hennessy, the keynote speaker, said the events commemorated at Maddensville speak to how the United States chose liberty over slavery “for the first time in its four-score and five years of history.”
The USCTs’ advance, via Culpeper, onto Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s turf helped set those events in motion, he said.
“It is impossible to overstate how profound the sight must have been as men of the United States Colored Troops marched into Culpeper County on May 5, 1864,” said Hennessy, who recently retired as chief historian of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. “It was certainly profound to those men in uniform: Some of them had been enslaved here; probably two-thirds of them had been enslaved somewhere. Now they fought for freedom, sensing that the freedom of others—of all—would transform the nation.
“Their presence here reflected a momentous change in this nation’s relationship with the institution of slavery. In many ways, enslaved people fleeing bondage helped forced that change,” he said. “In 1862, months before the Emancipation Proclamation, thousands fled farms and plantations in Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania and a half-dozen other counties, emancipating themselves, flooding into the camps of any part of the U.S. army they could find: By presenting themselves, they challenged the nation: ‘What are you going to do with us now?’ ”
Culpeper County native Howard Lambert, the event’s mastermind, said he is still surprised by how casual a Confederate soldier was in recording the execution of the African American troops wearing Union blue.
“We captured three Negro soldiers, the first we had seen,” Pvt. Byrd Willis of the 9th Virginia Cavalry wrote on May 8, 1864. “They were taken out on the roadside and shot and their bodies left there.”
The USCTs were bringing up the rear, guarding the Army of the Potomac’s long wagon train, and were susceptible to attack by Confederate cavalry. That’s probably how the three soldiers were captured near Madden’s Tavern, historian John Salmon said via email Tuesday.
Under the Confederate government’s policy, rebel soldiers were free to execute Black soldiers on the spot. The Confederacy decided USCTs, many of whom had been enslaved before they enlisted, would be given “no quarter” in combat. The Confederate Congress in Richmond declared the colored regiments’ white officers to be contributing to “servile insurrection” and also fair game for death or punishment.
Ultimately, more than 200,000 African Americans served in the Union army and navy during the Civil War, helping restore the fractured nation. By war’s end, a tenth of all U.S. soldiers were Black. More than 40,000 African American soldiers died in the service of their country.
“The obstacles and dangers for these men were immense,” Hennessy said. “They faced racism and discrimination within the Federal government, within the U.S. Army. They received less pay than white soldiers; they sometimes received second-rate equipment; only white officers were permitted to command them. And white soldiers often viewed them not as warriors, but as laborers, and the army often used them thus.
“They also faced threats from their enemies unlike any white soldiers had to consider,” he added. “In early 1863, President Jefferson Davis declared the Emancipation Proclamation ‘the most execrable measure in the history of guilty man’ and he threatened that USCTs would be executed or sent back into slavery if captured.”
That’s just what happened in Culpeper and Orange counties, Hennessy and Lambert said.
Lambert founded a nonprofit, The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, to honor the Black soldiers and recognize area historic sites linked to them. Culpeper historical researcher Zann Nelson has identified at least 120 USCTs who were born in Culpeper.
The foundation teamed up with the Piedmont Environmental Council to establish the Maddensville Historic Site.
The USCT memorial there is the first of its kind in Culpeper County and one of the few monuments to Black troops in Virginia.
“The Freedom Foundation’s project not only lifts up this story, finally recognizing it on the landscape and reinserting back into the historic narrative, but also reminds communities around the nation that they too can bring their own stories to the forefront,” said Drew Gruber, Civil War Trails’ executive director.
Civil War Trails Inc., a multistate nonprofit that guides visitors to historic sites across the Mid-Atlantic, helped the Freedom Foundation design and obtain the site’s three illustrated Civil War Trails wayside markers, after verifying the accuracy of historical accounts about the events at Maddensville.
The local Tingler and Hawkins families donated an easement on their farmland for the site. PEC donors contributed money for the project.
Maddensville’s remarkable heritage has been known for decades thanks to the memoir “We Were Always Free” written by Culpeper resident Willis Madden.
He discovered that his great-great-grandmother Sarah Madden, the family matriarch, had not been enslaved. With an Irish mother and a black father, she had been an indentured servant who worked most of her life at Montpelier, the Orange County estate of James and Dolley Madison.
Culpeper resident Bill Madden, Willis’s direct descendant and among the last soldiers drafted for the Vietnam War, took part in Saturday’s ceremony.
His ancestors’ Madden’s Tavern, which included a general store, blacksmith and wheelwright’s shop, was a popular business and rest stop frequented by travelers and teamsters. During the Civil War, it saw many visits by Union and Confederate soldiers.
The Madden family also established Ebenezer Baptist Church, which remains a significant part of the community today. Ebenezer’s minister, the Rev. Douglas T. Greene, spoke during Saturday’s dedication.
With the Wilderness, Chancellorsville and Mine Run battlefields to the east, and the Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station battlefields to the west, the Maddensville Historical Site is centrally located to the area’s Civil War landscape and convenient for visitors traveling among related historic places.
540/825-0773