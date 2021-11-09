Maddensville Historic Site testifies to profound change in nation's course

Re-enactors with the 23rd Regiment, USCT, and the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment—of movie "Glory" fame—took part in Saturday's event in Culpeper.

Civil War author and historian John J. Hennessy, the keynote speaker, said the events commemorated at Maddensville speak to how the United States chose liberty over slavery “for the first time in its four-score and five years of history.”

The USCTs’ advance, via Culpeper, onto Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s turf helped set those events in motion, he said.

“It is impossible to overstate how profound the sight must have been as men of the United States Colored Troops marched into Culpeper County on May 5, 1864,” said Hennessy, who recently retired as chief historian of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. “It was certainly profound to those men in uniform: Some of them had been enslaved here; probably two-thirds of them had been enslaved somewhere. Now they fought for freedom, sensing that the freedom of others—of all—would transform the nation.