Madison County agencies move into new Main Street office

Some Madison County departments have a new home on Main Street in downtown Madison.

Several agencies on April 9 moved into new offices at 410 N. Main St. The building, located directly behind the Madison County administration building, was previously home to a local office of Virginia Department of Health and the Madison Free Clinic.

It underwent a renovation earlier this year to create the first building of a two-building county administration campus.

The second building, also known as the current county administration building located at 414 N. Main Street, is currently undergoing renovation. The approximately $1.3 million two-building renovation project aims to solve the longstanding issue of having county offices spread between 414 N. Main Street and Thrift Road. It has been in the works for 40-some years and is finally being completed.