Madison County agencies move into new Main Street office

Some Madison County departments have a new home on Main Street in downtown Madison.
Several agencies on April 9 moved into new offices at 410 N. Main St. The building, located directly behind the Madison County administration building, was previously home to a local office of Virginia Department of Health and the Madison Free Clinic.
It underwent a renovation earlier this year to create the first building of a two-building county administration campus.
The second building, also known as the current county administration building located at 414 N. Main Street, is currently undergoing renovation. The approximately $1.3 million two-building renovation project aims to solve the longstanding issue of having county offices spread between 414 N. Main Street and Thrift Road. It has been in the works for 40-some years and is finally being completed.
Located in the building at 410 N. Main Street are the building and zoning department; treasurer’s office and the commissioner of revenue. The county administration department is also currently occupying space in the building, but will move back into 414 N. Main Street when those renovations are complete. That move will likely occur July 1, also housing the registrar’s office; IT and the finance department, all of which are still currently located in the building on Thrift Road. Those occupying the new spaces at 410 N. Main Street are happy with the move.
Treasurer Stephanie Murray said the plans were prepared with as much attention to each office’s individual needs as possible while keeping costs within budget.
“As for the treasurer’s office, the front counters are more spacious which is a plus for the deputy treasurers to be able to work more efficiently,” Murray said. “In the past, there wasn’t enough room to perform certain tasks so they would have to leave their workstations to move to another desk. The lobby area is more spacious, which is especially nice with social distancing.”
The phone numbers for each office and P.O. Box addresses remain the same. The building at 414 N. Main Street is currently closed to the public while renovations continue. Meanwhile, a public hearing has been scheduled for April 27 at 6 p.m. in the War Memorial Building Courtroom to determine if the county should sell, transfer or otherwise convey the property at Thrift Road. County supervisors have said once the Main Street county administration campus renovations are complete, they’d like to sell the Thrift Road building since it will no longer be needed.