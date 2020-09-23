Madison County church suit against Northam settled

Sharman, who has a law office on East Davis Street in town, issued a news release Tuesday upon disposition of the case: “Gov. Northam Agrees with Madison County Churchmen That His COVID-19 Orders Don’t Apply to Churches With Less than 250 Attendees.”

Sansone, a private business owner and church attendee, said Northam’s “heavy restrictions on churches” violated Section 16 of Virginia’s Bill of Rights, which he said, “mentions our duty to practice Christian forbearance, love, and charity towards each other.” He added, “Arbitrary restrictions on church attendance limit my ability to practice these articles of my faith.”

Per the agreed-upon order, according to Sharman, the only remaining restriction on churches deals with face coverings. He stated in his release, under this week’s order, it’s up to the individual to respond to the mask mandate and it’s not on the church.

According to the current Phase 3 of Northam’s reopening plan, “Wearing a face covering is mandatory for religious services,” except when engaging in religious rituals like Communion. The most recent order also requires six feet of distance at religious services, not including families.

Church musician and mechanic Sheads called the outcome of the local action a victory.