Madison County eyeing renovations for former rescue squad building

A committee has been created to plan for the renovation of Madison County’s newest property, located on Main Street.

Last month, Madison County Supervisors voted to purchase the former Madison County Rescue Squad building. The property, which consists of two parcels totaling approximately two acres, has a circa 1963 main building and other structures including a carport and outbuilding. The last county assessment placed the property’s value at $633,500.

Now, the board of supervisors has created a renovation committee for the property. According to county administrator Jonathon Weakley, county staff will be scheduling a walkthrough of the site with building official Jamie Wilks to review any code concerns. This walkthrough will then act as the starting point for evaluating and addressing those concerns.

The purpose of the committee will be to review the current condition of the facility and the needs of Madison County EMS which will occupy the building in the future. The group will then create a renovation plan which will be presented to the board of supervisors.

The committee will be comprised of supervisors Dustin Dawson and Charlotte Hoffman; Weakley; director of EMS Noah Hillstrom; facilities and maintenance manager Moonie Frazier; and Wilks. Others will be added as deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, county residents are still speaking out against the purchase. During a recent board of supervisor’ meeting, Joe May and Jim Smith, who was speaking on behalf of wife Kim Smith, shared their frustrations with the decision. The two both presented a resolution which had been crafted by “a number of those who either testified or agreed with the sentiments expressed at the so called public hearing on June 28 regarding the possible purchase.”

Smith said the resolution expresses “supreme displeasure” at the “lackadaisical” manner in which the building was researched along with a lack of due diligence, the conversations that occurred between individual board members and representatives of the volunteer square and more. The two-page resolution was presented to each supervisor.

Last August, the board of supervisors voted to dissolve the volunteer agency, describing the station as “an integral part of Madison County’s Emergency Services Program since its founding in 1963,” according to a letter.

Reasons cited for closing the station included lack of ambulance availability, staffing and competency, operational integrity, vaccination status and volunteers not filling roster assignments, the letter stated.