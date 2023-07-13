“Get Carried Away at the Madison County Fair” is the theme for this week’s annual event, happening daily through Saturday.

The Madison County tradition returned Wednesday night, kicking off with the fireman’s parade along Main Street. Madison County High School student Nick Galasso designed the artwork for this year’s fair, depicting farm animals taking a ride in a hot air balloon.

The fair will include the usual livestock shows and auction, plus the carnival with games, new rides, live music and more. Every night will feature numerous entertainment options, said fair board treasurer Cathy Weaver.

“Odyssey Puzzle Room is a mobile escape room,” she said. “Odyssey is also bringing a mobile ax throwing unit. We are very excited to be working with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which will be bringing its ArtMobile.

“The National Wild Turkey Federation has graciously offered its mobile BB range. Another exciting show we’re offering this year is Team Zoom Canine Entertainment and don’t forget the livestock shows in the barn and the displays in our home and garden exhibition,” Weaver said.

Live music will be offered nightly with the Dark Hollow Band Wednesday, Freedom Worship Band Thursday, Southern Sky Band Friday and the Hurt Hollow Bluegrass Band and Keith Bryant Saturday. The Home and Garden Building will also be open all week with entries on display by local Madison County residents. And of course, don’t forget the food.

“Who can turn down a funnel cake?” asked Weaver.

As for livestock, the sheep show will take place at 11 a.m. today with the beef show at 3 p.m. and the goat show at 7 p.m. Friday morning, the dairy beef show will occur at 10 a.m. with the culminating livestock sale at 7 p.m. The Cloverbuds will show off their bucket babies Saturday at 10 a.m.

The track will be the site for the main event each night. Tonight will be the pedal tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. and Party Magic with Wes Iseli at 8 p.m. Friday will be the BLM Bull Riding and Rodeo at 6 p.m. and Saturday will be what some call the main event of the fair, the demolition derby at 8 p.m.

Weaver said there is truly something for everyone at this year’s Madison County Fair.

“We want our fair to be a mini vacation for everybody entering our gates, a little break from your everyday schedules,” she said. “Come out and get carried away at the Madison County Fair.”

Fairgrounds are open daily 4-11 p.m. with an extended schedule of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The carnival opens at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission to the fair is $5 per person on Thursday; $10 Friday and $12 Saturday. Children 10 and younger are free.

The Madison County Fairgrounds are located on Fairground Road, near Hoover Ridge Park. See madisoncountyfairva.com or call 540/661-2383.