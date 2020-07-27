A Madison County man was involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash last week on U.S. Route 33 in Rockingham County.
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating the collision that occurred at 3:35 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 on Spotswood Trail at Route 602 (East Point Road).
A 2008 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Route 33 when it attempted a left turn on a flashing yellow caution light and collided with a westbound Dodge Ram 2500, according to a news release Monday from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Lexus, Wayne L. Long, 90, of Harrisonburg, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Lexus, Ann L.P. Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She later died from her injuries. Ann Long was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old male from Aroda was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending, according to Coffey.
VSP Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
