Madison County man killed in single-vehicle wreck on Mountain Run Lake Rd. in Culpeper
VSP

Virginia State Police have reported a second deadly crash in Culpeper County this week.

Trooper J. Tanner is investigating the latest single-vehicle fatal wreck that occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Mountain Run Lake Road, half-mile west of U.S. Route 29, according to a news release Friday morning from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2000 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Mountain Run Lake Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, crossed a double solid yellow line, ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, George W. Lee, 56, of Leon, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Lee was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, a 34-year-old male, was uninjured. The male was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

A Culpeper man was killed Sunday in the town of Culpeper when he stopped on the U.S. Route 29 entrance ramp and got out of his vehicle to fix an issue with a trailer his vehicle was pulling.

The man was then struck and killed by another vehicle that failed to stop while entering the highway ramp.

