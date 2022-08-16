Madison County Public Schools open with 29 new teachers

Madison County Public School students returned Tuesday for a new academic year.

This may be the first year of returning to some pre-pandemic normalcy as students returned to classes without face masks, abandoned mid-year last school year.

Another change will come in the way of some new faces behind the teacher’s desk.

Madison County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Cathy Jones said there are 29 new teachers this year—three at Madison Primary, seven at Waverly Yowell Elementary, nine at Wetsel Middle and 10 at Madison County High School. She said the new teachers are an “amazing group of individuals” and it was a pleasure getting to know them during the recent new teacher orientation.

During that time teachers met their mentors; trained in the ALICE active shooter preparedness program; learned about benefits, technology and some other general information; went over classroom management tips and student health information and were able to ask current teachers questions via a panel discussion.

“I think we’re going to have a great year,” Jones said.

One thing making national news, but not so dire in Madison County are teacher shortages. School divisions throughout the state and nation are experiencing a wide range of job openings as the school year begins. Spotsylvania County has more than 100 positions open even though school began last week. Jones said Madison is doing pretty well in terms of vacancies as the school year opens Aug. 16.

There are a few openings still, with the division seeking reading specialists for primary and elementary grades; special education teachers for elementary school and high school; a high school English teacher; a middle school math teacher; a middle school science teacher; an elementary school counselor to travel between the schools (each school already has one full-time counselor); a school nurse; substitute teachers; bus drivers; a public information officer, a newly created position; and various athletic coaches, all listed online.

Also at madisonschools.k12.va.us are bus routes, school supply lists and information regarding a new traffic pattern for drop-off and pick-up at Westel Middle School and Madison County High School.