Madison County religious suit against governor moves forward

“We simply want churches to be treated the same as media, businesses and other social gatherings,” Sharman said. “Religious freedom is woven into and through Virginia’s history. The purpose of our complaint is to protect and perpetuate Virginia’s legacy of religious freedom.”

The suit seeks an immediate temporary injunction preventing the enforcement of executive order 61 on churches and an immediate temporary injunction on the prohibition of attending church providing it meets the same distancing, sanitation and hygiene requirements that have been set forth for entities deemed essential under the orders.

The temporary injunction would be followed by a preliminary injunction pending trial and a permanent injunction upon judgement. They also seek the same against orders 53, and its amended versions, and order 55.

The plaintiffs request that the state permit religious gatherings on the same terms which it has allowed for essential commercial and non-religious entities with no limits on the number of people in attendance.