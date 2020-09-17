Madison County religious suit against governor moves forward

A local lawsuit against Governor Ralph Northam alleging unequal religious infringement due to the pandemic has been scheduled for a hearing later this month.
Earlier this summer, four Madison County men filed a suit against Northam seeking to protect their religious liberties and those of their respective churches.
Bivocational pastor Brian Hermsmeier, small business owner and church attendee Joe Sansone, lawyer and Sunday school teacher Mike Sharman and master mechanic and church musician Charlie Sheads allege that Northam’s executive orders regarding COVID-19 violate the Virginia Constitution, Virginia’s Bill of Rights, the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom and provisions of the Code of Virginia.
The suit alleged the orders place more restrictions on religious gatherings than other activities and essentially divide Virginians into groups who are fully or partially exempt from the orders and those who are not. The suit alleges the orders placed more limitations, restrictions and mandates upon churches and churchgoers than he has placed on any other category of operation in the state.
Hermsmeier, Sansone, Sharman, and Sheads said they’ve been able to work in their businesses or professions because Governor Northam’s COVID-19 Executive Orders have deemed them to be “essential,” but the orders limit their roles as church workers, attendees and members.
“We simply want churches to be treated the same as media, businesses and other social gatherings,” Sharman said. “Religious freedom is woven into and through Virginia’s history. The purpose of our complaint is to protect and perpetuate Virginia’s legacy of religious freedom.”
The suit seeks an immediate temporary injunction preventing the enforcement of executive order 61 on churches and an immediate temporary injunction on the prohibition of attending church providing it meets the same distancing, sanitation and hygiene requirements that have been set forth for entities deemed essential under the orders.
The temporary injunction would be followed by a preliminary injunction pending trial and a permanent injunction upon judgement. They also seek the same against orders 53, and its amended versions, and order 55.
The plaintiffs request that the state permit religious gatherings on the same terms which it has allowed for essential commercial and non-religious entities with no limits on the number of people in attendance.
Initially, the suit also alleged the orders violated parts of the U.S. Constitution which resulted in a notice of removal to move the case from Madison County Circuit Court to the United States District Court in Charlottesville. In response, the plaintiffs dismissed that suit, which was filed May 28 and filed a new one July 2 removing the violations under U.S. law, keeping the suit local.
A hearing has been scheduled Sept. 23 to hear the request for a temporary injunction as well as Northam’s defense that he is not the proper party, the plaintiffs don’t have standing to file the suit and sovereign immunity protects him from it.
