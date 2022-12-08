Madison County School Board gauges interest in teacher concealed carry

At recent meeting of the Madison County School Board, members had somewhat of an unusual request. They asked Superintendent Anna Graham to survey staff members to gauge interest regarding concealed carry on campus.

The topic was placed on the agenda by board member Charles Sheads who said he wanted to discuss the idea of enabling “trained and proficient” school staff to have the opportunity to carry concealed firearms on school property during school activity hours. He said he would never make the staff carry weapons, but he wanted to see if there was an interest.

He suggested including the question on Graham’s next survey to staff. If there was interest, Sheads suggested then surveying the community to garner additional input. Interest or not, the topic is a bit of a moot point.

State law prohibits firearms on school property, except by law enforcement. Guns on campus became a hot topic in the 1990s with Congress introducing two separate gun-free zone acts. No changes have been made to allow guns on school property in Virginia.

However, other states are making changes. As of May, nine states exempt school employees from firearms bans with prior approval from the school board or superintendent. Seven states also require school employees to be licensed to carry a firearm.

Seven states also require school employees to complete training programs, typically provided by a local law enforcement agency. Sheads said he doesn’t want to see Madison County be “behind the eight ball” should the state law regarding firearms on campus change. Some speakers at the meeting weren’t convinced.

Terri Sisson, a school psychologist, asked why the idea was even being discussed when it isn’t legal? She said board members should instead be focusing their efforts on addressing low reading scores.

“Who is responsible if something goes wrong,” she asked. “Teachers are not trained sharp shooters. They’re not trained law enforcement officers.”

Karina Barden agreed. She said the board has done nothing to address low scores and is now discussing firearms.

“This scenario never ends well,” she said.

On the opposite side, Matt Hooser, who has a military background, said if the first amendment is recognized the second has to be as well. He said he would pay for teachers to have the latest and greatest firearms training available. It’s currently unknown if the staff has been surveyed or what the results of that survey are.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec.12 in the Madison County High School auditorium.