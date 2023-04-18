A solar farm project that has been years in the works is once again back on the local government agenda in Madison County.

An application was submitted in 2021 by James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC representative Tina Weaver to rezone 91.89 acres beside Yoder’s Country Market to M1, limited industrial. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1.

The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects be located on M1 zoned property. The application also requested a special use permit to construct a solar project on the property. That application went to a public hearing, but was tabled by the applicants and ultimately pulled from consideration.

Months later, the applicants appeared back before the planning commission with a representative from Louth Callan Renewables, a solar development, engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance firm headquartered in Suffield, CT. The company currently has nine projects under lease in Virginia.

LCR submitted a draft site plan to Madison County for the project with rezoning and SUP hearings anticipated in early November. However, the actual application for the rezoning and SUP was never submitted and again the project was off the table. Now, it’s back.

In February, LCR submitted an application for the rezoning and SUP on the 91.89 acre property owned by James Beallviahis LLC, SBF Madison VA and Weaver via Springbrook Farm at Madison LLC. Not much has changed from the original application.

The project aims to generate 30,761 megawatts per year and would tie into the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative grid at the Pratts substation. Solar panels would cover 59 acres with 32 acres dedicated to open space and two acres covered by impervious surface. The project would have a landscape buffer in accordance with the county’s ordinance requirements and feature native plant species for pollinators.

LCR CEO Nick Sylvestre said the plan is to partner with the Virginia State Beekeepers Association and local bee farmers to host hives on-site to support local honey businesses. He said he’d also like to use sheep to manage vegetation.

“We try to be thoughtful in the landscape plan to protect the scenery,” he said. “We’re making sure it’s not an eyesore. We use local plants, flowers and trees.”

Sylvestre said the project is low impact construction, with much less impact than a housing project. The solar facility is slated to take about 15 months to construct from start to finish and Sylvester said LCR works with local labor to provide an economic stimulus.

“If done the right way, these projects make the area look phenomenal,” he said.

LCR would sign a 25-year contract with REC and look to extend that by 10 years for a total of 35 years of operation. County planner Ligon Webb is working on creating a forecast to show what the project would mean in terms of county revenue. Solar projects can be taxed via machinery and tools or submit to a revenue sharing plan of up to $1,400permegawatt hour annually.

Webb said LCR has said it would pay real estate tax as well as half of the usual machinery and tools tax. Instead of revenue sharing, Webb said an annual capital payment of $100,000 has been proposed for the life of the project. He estimated that would be more valuable than the revenue sharing option.

Adjacent landowner Allan Nichols again voiced his opposition for the project. He said the proposal lacks substance and contains all hedging statements with no firm commitments to anything being proposed.

“It’s absurd to believe sheep grazing and tree buffers will increase the beautification of the route 29 corridor,” Nichols said.

It’s not an issue of Not In My Backyard, he said.

“These products are terrible for communities like ours,” Nichols said. “The most recent iteration is the worst one seen yet.”

He said if businesses were to go on the site, as suggested in the comprehensive plan, he would be a great neighbor.

“Making this an industrial site is [inappropriate],”he said.

Planning commissioners will discuss the project at a work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at 414 N. Main St. in Madison. The application is expected to be included in a May 3 public hearing.