Madison County to implement cigarette tax in January

Beginning in January, those purchasing cigarettes in Madison County will pay an additional tax after the board of supervisors recently approved a 40-cent levy per pack.

The new local tax is expected to raise approximately $125,000 in revenue annually for the county. Earlier this year, the General Assembly gave localities the ability to tax cigarettes up to 40 cents per pack. The program will be administered through a regional approach.

In addition to approving the tax, the supervisors also agreed to join the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board created by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District. It will be responsible for collecting the tax and distributing it to the localities monthly.

It takes six localities to form the board and eight have been invited. Albermarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson, Orange and the City of Charlottesville have signed on. Augusta opted for a 15-cent per pack tax. Charlottesville already implemented the tax much earlier since cities have long been able to tax cigarettes.

It’s likely to cost just over $218,000 to create the board, approximately $8,300 of which will be Madison County’s responsibility. Supervisors also had the option to run the program locally, but ultimately decided against it.