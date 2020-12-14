Madison man accused of killing younger brother in domestic shooting

A Madison County man has been accused of killing his younger brother this past weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Rubio Ortiz, 47, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and firing into an occupied vehicle in the Friday, Dec. 11 domestic shooting death of 44-year-old Aramis Ortiz, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sarah McKnight.

The younger Ortiz lived with his brother in the 2000 block of Thrift Road, located off of Main Street in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office with Virginia State Police reported being on the scene just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Daniel Rubio Ortiz is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bond eligibility. This is an active investigation, according to Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver. Anyone with information in the case should contact Madison County Sheriff's Office at 540/948-5161.