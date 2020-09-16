Madison man killed Tuesday in collision with tree

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A medical condition may be the cause of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Madison County which took the life of the driver, Virginia State Police Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey announced in a news release Wednesday.

At 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 15 a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on Orange Road (State Route 230) near its intersection with Rt. 29 (S. Seminole Trail) when the Dodge ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Dodge, Charles E. Bright, 77, of Madison, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center, VSP stated. Later, Bright died of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash, VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP Trooper J. Allen.

VSP was assisted by Madison County Fire and EMS, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.