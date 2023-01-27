 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man sought in suspected hit-and-run, believed to be driving stolen truck

Stolen Vehicle hit and run

The suspect in a Madison County hit and run is believed to be driving a stolen white 2015 Ford F-350, with dark trim.

 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

Virginia State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a Madison County man said to be driving a stolen vehicle and suspected in a recent hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the the 5600 block of U.S. Route 29 (S. Seminole Trail), near Brightwood.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Route 29 when it rear-ended a Subaru SUV, according to a release on Friday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Subaru driver and a passenger were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, fled the scene on foot, Coffey said. Jenkins is 6-foot-2-inches-tall, 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive green hat with an olive green shirt, blue jeans and work boots, Coffey said.

Jenkins is believed to be driving a different truck, a stolen 2015 Ford F-350, white with dark trim, and unknown Virginia registration.

If the public sees anyone matching the suspect’s description, please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone, the release stated.

Jenkins mug hit and run

Joseph N. Jenkins

 DMV VIA VSP
