Madison man will spend 13 years in jai in shooting death of brother

A Madison County man will serve 13 years in jail in the shooting death of his brother.

In April, Daniel Rubio-Ortiz, 47, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle, originally maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in a death. Per an agreement, he also entered a guilty plea to using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a December 2020 incident in which Rubio-Ortiz shot and killed his brother, Aramis Ortiz, 44.

According to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing, Rubio said he had asked his brother to move out of the home Rubio rented with his wife on Thrift Road.

Rubio said the landlord was going to raise the rent due to an extra person being in the home.

Rubio said the conversation with Ortiz turned into an argument with the latter trying to strike Rubio’s wife and car with his own PT Cruiser. Rubio said he shot three times in the air to scare Ortiz who then left.

McKnight testified that Ortiz’s car was found approximately ½ mile from the home on Thrift Road. The vehicle had flipped and Ortiz was outside of the vehicle, on the ground deceased. Virginia State Police investigators discovered two bullet holes in the vehicle—one in the rear quarter panel and the other in the rear passenger door. The trajectory determined the one bullet had entered and exited the victim. A .40 Smith and Wesson was retrieved from Rubio’s home along with ammunition.

Rubio was sentenced in Madison County Circuit Court in July to 40 years of incarceration with 30 years suspended for shooting at an occupied vehicle and three years for using a firearm to commit a felony.

Daniel Rubio Ortiz

D. Ortiz
