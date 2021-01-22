Madison, Rappahannock sheriffs report "ANTIFA" flyers left with residents

The sheriff's offices of Madison and Rappahannock counties on Thursday reported getting complaints from residents who received flyers or letters signed by "ANTIFA."

MCSO reported it as suspicious activity on the agency Facebook page. Authorities consulted with Madison County Commonwealth's Attorney Clarissa Berry in reporting "the letters do not reach the threshold of criminal prosecution."

"However, we would like to be made aware of all incidents as it is considered criminal intelligence," the MCSO post stated.

Information is being forwarded to Virginia State Police Fusion Center in both the Madison and Rappahannock cases. Madison residents who received a letter signed by ANTIFA are asked to call the sheriff's office at 540/948-5161.

A RCSO post on Facebook stated the agency received several complaints from citizens who received flyers in their mailboxes from a group claiming to be ANTIFA. Sheriff Connie Compton strongly encouraged residents to contact her office immediately if they received a flyer.

RCSO "will be seeking the assistance of the postal inspector regarding any possible postal violations," the post said.

Rappahannock residents who received any such flyer can call the agency at 540/675-5300.

According to the dictionary, Antifa mean, "a political protest movement comprising autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology."