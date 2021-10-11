Madison registrar's office moves to county admin complex on Main St.

Madison residents opting to vote early in-person are doing so at a new location this year.

The locality’s voter registration office has moved into its new space at the Madison County Administration Complex, 414 N. Main St. in downtown Madison.

The building is located beside the Kemper Mansion and underwent a massive renovation this year. Registrar Lauren Eanes said she’s thrilled with the new space.

“We love it,” she said. “The architects did a great job of really listening to our needs and meeting them.”

The office is very easy to locate in the renovated building as its almost directly in front of the main entrance. A drop box for ballots is also available outside the building’s main entrance door, which features video surveillance for additional security.

A special parking space with a doorbell has been setup in the parking lot to assist those who are 65 and older or who have disabilities with voting in-person. Eanes said the new office has been busy with early voting, which start statewide on Sept. 17. She estimates 20-30 voters have been in per day. Last year, nearly 3,000 Madisonians opted to vote early.

Those who wish to vote early can visit the office during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.