Madison residents speak out against textbook ban

Conversation continued at last week’s Madison County School Board meeting regarding banning library books in the high school, with residents speaking out against already implemented policies.

It was part of a discussion school board member Christopher Wingate Wingate and board chairwoman Karen Allen started with school librarians earlier this year, resulting in books being pulled from shelves.

Wingate, along with board members Charles Sheads and Damon Myers, advocated for the creation of a policy that would eliminate sexually explicit materials from schools, including library books, over the model policy which advocates for parent notification.

Last week, on Monday, speakers said the 26 books had been removed in violation of the board’s existing policy on evaluating concerning instructional materials.

Former board member Angela Eichelberger said the draft policy on sexually explicit materials is not a parental choice policy, but rather an “your opinion” policy as the definition of sexually explicit changed from the state’s definition.

Parent Devlyn D’Alfonzo said no one should be deciding for any parent what their child should be able to read. She said the books in question have literary merit beyond the highlighted excerpts. Student Devin Barden questioned why the students haven’t been asked and said they’re more concerned with learning the curriculum than any problem perceived as such by the board.

Fellow student Katie Peacock said she had read some of the titles as part of the curriculum in a different school and as a victim of sexual abuse, felt comforted that she wasn’t alone and that other victims had the same thoughts as her through reading the books. She said “A Handmaid’s Tale” is a beautiful piece of literature.

Lisa Davis said she supported the book restriction until a formal policy can be made and asked that the titles be advertised so parents can read them for themselves and make up their own minds.

Mesha Jones said the board is only concerned with its own egos, not with the actual issues in schools regarding achievement.

School librarian Charlotte Wood said writing, like all art, is subjective. She also said there’s already a mechanism in place for parents to limit what their student can checkout of the library.

Gene Busboso pointed out that the Bible contains some of the same themes and asked how many board members had actually read the books in question.

Meanwhile, Leri Thomas questioned what the ratings of the same scenes in movies that are in the books would be. She said the books do not represent healthy, loving relationships.

Mark Utz said it’s important that children be protected above all else. Mark Sharman agreed, stating exposing children to literature like that of the questionable books is akin to grooming.

Wingate said his draft policy on sexually explicit materials is just a first step and will be modeled through the comments of his fellow board members. He said the draft is stronger than the model state policy and there is no good reason to have sexually explicit materials in school. The draft doesn’t deal with textbooks. A separate policy will be developed.

He said while parents have the right to determine what their children read, taxpayers shouldn’t be required to fund it and that he’s appalled that some find literary merit in a father discussing raping his 11-year-old daughter as he said is included in one of the books.

Sheads agreed as did Myers, stating there has to be a line and the board has to determine where that line is. Board member Nita Collier advocated for common ground and determining what the policies would be. She said the current policy has to be looked at to make sure everything aligns.

Chair Karen Allen said the policy that is in place was used to remove a book last year. She said of the 26 books mentioned, three are lost, one has been in the library at least 20 years and only checked out 12 times and another has been in the library since 2014 and never checked out.

Eleven, she said, haven’t been checked out in the last two years. She said the board has time to slow down and take a look at what policies it has.

In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Dept. of Education to develop model policies to ensure parents are notified if students are being taught sexually explicit instructional materials in the classroom.

The bill requires local school boards to adopt the policies based on the model policies by Jan. 1, 2023. The model policy requires parents be notified at least 30 days in advance of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content being taught in the classroom. Parents will then be able to review the materials, which principals will be required to post on the school website.

Earlier this month in Madison, the school board began work on its own policy, opting to draft a policy versus using the VDOE model. During that work session, school board member Christopher Wingate introduced samples from five books found in the Madison County High School Library he said have sexually explicit content—“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky; “Tar Baby” by Toni Morrison; “The Tale of the Body Thief,” by Anne Rice; “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson; and “Empire of Thrones,” by Sarah Maas.

A list of 26 books was also made available including reasons for removal requests and how often each as been checked out in the past two years. The books come from a watchlist that has been circulated throughout the nation by conservative groups