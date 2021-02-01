Madison supervisors oppose Greene County leaving water & sewer service authority

A Virginia State Senate Bill regarding the Rapidan Service Authority was the topic of an emergency called meeting Sunday of the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

The local governing body met via video conference to discuss the county’s position on Senate Bill 1355. The bill would allow any member locality of RSA, a water and sewer provider, to withdraw from the authority regardless of any outstanding bonds.

The locality would need to meet certain requirements in order to do so including obtaining unanimous consent of all holders of any outstanding bonds unless all such bonds have been paid or cashed or United States government obligations have been deposited for payment. Any written obligation to RSA incurred by the locality while a member of the authority would remain and the withdrawing locality would assume ownership and management of any RSA asset located within its limits and associated debt.

State Sen. Emmett Hanger, Jr., R-Mount Solon, introduced the bill. He represents the 24th District that includes Madison and Greene. RSA member Orange County is in the 17th District.

The introduction of the bill comes months after Greene County supervisors passed a resolution asking to withdraw from the authority. Orange and Madison counties declined.