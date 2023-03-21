James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County on Tuesday announced construction of a memorial to the “Invisible Founders,” enslaved people who lived and worked on the plantation of the Fourth U.S. President.

The Mellon Foundation, endowed with wealth from the Mellon family of Pittsburgh, Pa., is funding the local project through a $5.8 million grant.

The award is part of its nationwide, $250 million “Monuments Project,” according to a release from the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Descendants Committee. The initiative intends to transform the nation’s commemorative landscape by supporting public projects that more completely and accurately represent American history. This includes stories of those often denied historical recognition, according to the release.

The Montpelier memorial will be for the enslaved “Invisible Founders'' of the nation, the release stated. This monument will seek to expand public understanding of the term “Founders” to include enslaved Americans, whose vast intellectual and skilled contributions supported the birth of the Republic, the release stated.

Madison’s 2,650-acre Montpelier plantation is located 88 miles southwest of Washington, DC. The Montpelier Foundation stewards the locale as a historic site and Constitutional education center that is open to the public.

The Foundation stated it aims to become the nation’s most exciting, historically compelling, and culturally relevant museum by leading the conversation about the Constitution’s significance in modern American life.

The Foundation said it considers the nation’s founders to be Revolutionary-era statesmen like Madison, but also the hundreds of thousands of people enslaved at the time of the founding.

“Our ancestors' faith, perseverance, skills, creativity, and bodies built the economic foundations of the United States, and we now have the opportunity to honor their contributions and lives as a part of an inclusive historical narrative,” said the Rev. Lawrence “Larry” Walker, Montpelier Descendants Committee President.

Director of the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution Katie Crawford-Lackey added, “By urging Americans to see those to whom we owe so much— about whom we know so little—Montpelier will expand the possibilities for accurately telling our national origin story.

“Our goal is to harness the power of public history, art, and commemoration in innovative ways to reinforce transcendent values of national unity, healing, and renewal,” she said.

Memorialization at Montpelier is a demonstration of structural parity between the Foundation and the Descendants Committee, the release stated.

“Parity was achieved after great struggle stretching over three years in May 2022 when the Board elected 11 new members nominated by the Descendants Committee,” the Foundation said in the statement. “The adoption of parity as a groundbreaking governance model, a first among national historic sites, follows a 20-year period marked by close collaboration between Montpelier staff and the Descendants of those held in bondage in the region.”

Founding and current chairman of the descendants committee, James French, said in a statement that as Montpelier is the first American institution to achieve equal co-stewardship with descendants of the enslaved, their work is “the full expression of the Madisonian principle of equal representation for all.”

“By bringing people together at Montpelier to explore the evidence of a far more complex and broader origin story, at the home of the Father of the Constitution, we wish to plant the seeds for stronger democratic bonds and for repairing a divided nation.”

The Madison family enslaved over 300 individuals, men, women, and children who made the Montpelier plantation function, and tended to the most intimate needs of the Madison family, according to Montpelier.org.

“The Atlantic system of race-based slavery dehumanized enslaved people; it broke their bodies and destroyed their families, and denied their most basic human rights. For the enslaved, Madison’s notions of liberty were a dream denied,” according to the web site.

In recent years, Montpelier has built back the South Yard next to the main house, a cluster of buildings that housed enslaved domestic servants who kept the Madison family and their many visitors comfortable, laboring as cooks, scullions, porters, footmen, waiters, maids, and stable hands.

An exhibit in the mansion's basement, The Mere Distinction of Colour, also shares stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked in the very space below the grand rooms at Montpelier.