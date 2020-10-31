Mail-in ballots could delay full election results

Acors said guidance from state election officials directs registrars to work and process the mail-in ballots until 11 p.m. the night of the election, then return the following day to complete the rest. Hash said that even though ballots will be counted election night, that does not mean all eligible ballots will be processed the same night, as larger localities may require additional time.

“Some places will have them all done, some will not,” said Hash. “It’s all going to depend on the different localities.”

Fredericksburg is a good example of a locality that may have results sooner than others. Registrar Mark Hoffman reports 90 percent of mail-in ballots have already been pre-processed.

Another stack of ballots that must be counted by registrars are the provisional ballots, used when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted. Hoffman said local electoral boards determine if those ballots can be counted, and the first meeting of the electoral board to review provisional ballots is the day after Election Day. The process must be concluded within seven days.

“I’ve never heard of a vote decided by a provisional vote,” said Hoffman. “The number is always a fraction of all votes that are typically cast.”