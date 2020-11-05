Main stand truss placed on historic Waterloo Bridge over Rappahannock

Virginia’s oldest metal truss bridge is coming back to life.

Circa 1878 Waterloo Bridge spanning the Rappahannock River between Culpeper and Fauquier counties received its main stand truss on Wednesday when a giant crane set the steel piece in place.

Closed since 2014 due to its dilapidated condition, the $5 million VDOT renovation project dismantled, removed, repaired and is now reinstalling the 142-year-old single lane truss bridge.

Maryland-based Corman Kokosing Construction Company began work on the project earlier this year and is slated to finish before its April, 2021 contract completion date, VDOT Culpeper District Resident Engineer Mark Nesbit told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“It’s ahead of schedule. They are feverishly trying to get it done before the end of the year,” he said.

Nesbit said restoration of the historic bridge, long in the making, has been a success so far. When it opens, there will still be a load weight restriction, but Waterloo Bride will be open to a lot more people than it previously was while remaining a one-lane structure.

