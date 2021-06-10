Making harmony after a year of COVID, Piedmont Community Band plays again

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pastor said he finds music to be a great equalizer, adding that musicians don’t much care about all the divisions that our culture throws at us, once the music begins.

“All that matters is, ‘Can you play?’” he said. “It’s why so many musicians and bands ended up contributing to desegregation, and why one of the first things that happened after the Berlin Wall came down was a concert as two orchestras [East German and West German] merged into something even more powerful and beautiful than they were individually.”

In the past year, Chiara Head became the Piedmont Community Band’s conductor. A graduate of George Mason University in music performance, Head played with the band while she was in high school, so she understands the musical group’s history in addition to her musical talents, Buckalew said.

“She will be a great asset to us as we move forward after the pandemic,” the band manager added.

The Piedmont Community Band is preparing for its July 4 appearance at the Freedom Car and Truck Show for Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, or CARS. The concert will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in Culpeper United Methodist Church’s spacious parking lot at 1233 Oaklawn Drive in town.