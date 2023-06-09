A 74-year-old Edinburg man died earlier this week in a pedestrian crash in Shenandoah County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 along Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) just north of Route 672 (Chapmans Landing).

A pedestrian was walking north with a bicycle in the far-right of the travel lane on Route 11 when he was struck from behind by a northbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The pedestrian, Ramon L. Santiago Rivera, died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, Deborah A. McCormick, 70, of Fort Valley, was not injured. She was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.