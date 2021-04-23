 Skip to main content
Male suspect sought in armed robbery Thursday night at Locust Grove Domino’s Pizza
Male suspect sought in armed robbery Thursday night at Locust Grove Domino's Pizza

OCSO

Employees were held at gunpoint, ordered into a restaurant refrigerator and their lives threatened Thursday night during a reported armed robbery of Domino's Pizza in Locust Grove.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 22 when an armed male subject, dressed all in black, waited at the back door of the delivery pizza place that services nearby Lake of the Woods, located in the Food Lion shopping center along Route 3.

When the employees opened the back door, the subject rushed in with a handgun and a knife, according to a news release Friday morning from Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The employees were held at gun point and ordered to give their cell phones and keys to the subject. The suspect demanded money from the employees and made them gather in the refrigerator, the release stated.

Employees were instructed to count to 200 before coming out and he would not kill them, police said. The male was dressed in all black from top to bottom, black shoes, pants, shirt (hoodie), mask, sunglasses, gloves and string backpack.

The suspect exited the back of the store and left. Orange Sheriff’s Office investigators have been able to determine that the subject fled to an adjacent parking lot.

Employees' cell phones and keys were located by deputies outside the restaurant. The investigation to this point has revealed that this subject was seen earlier in the evening in the area, the release stated.

Anyone who has any information concerning suspicious activity at or around the Goodwin Drive area of Orange County is asked to call OCSO at 540-672-1200.

