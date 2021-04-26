Male suspect still wanted in Remington homicide investigation

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has named two suspects in Thursday’s reported homicide in Remington, including one who was still wanted as of Monday afternoon.
Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested last week. She was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in the April 22 shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Bopp III.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant on file for an additional suspect in Bopp’s death, 30-year-old Martin Anuar Martinez, according to the sheriff’s office.
Martinez also goes by “Buck,” according to the FBI, one of several agencies involved in the ongoing investigation.
Bopp was found with gunshot wounds outside of his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road. The investigation revealed the victim interrupted a daytime burglary in progress at his residence, and was subsequently shot and killed next to his vehicle upon his arrival, according to police.
There is no indication that Bopp, the son of a recently retired Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office major, was targeted, the agency said.
Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to information released Sunday. He was described as 5’9” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Martinez was convicted on drug distribution and other charges in late 2016 in Prince William County, according to court records, in a publicized armed robbery of three acquaintances while dealing marijuana.
The FBI Washington Field Office is assisting Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security, Prince William County Police Department, and Manassas City Police Department with the search for Martinez.
Anyone with information on the case or whereabouts of Martinez is urged to contact 540/347-3300, or the FBI at 202/278-2000, a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
According to the FBI, Martinez is wanted for first degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed daytime burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.