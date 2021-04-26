Male suspect still wanted in Remington homicide investigation

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has named two suspects in Thursday’s reported homicide in Remington, including one who was still wanted as of Monday afternoon.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested last week. She was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in the April 22 shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Bopp III.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant on file for an additional suspect in Bopp’s death, 30-year-old Martin Anuar Martinez, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martinez also goes by “Buck,” according to the FBI, one of several agencies involved in the ongoing investigation.

Bopp was found with gunshot wounds outside of his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road. The investigation revealed the victim interrupted a daytime burglary in progress at his residence, and was subsequently shot and killed next to his vehicle upon his arrival, according to police.

There is no indication that Bopp, the son of a recently retired Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office major, was targeted, the agency said.