Man, 25, shot and killed at Spotsylvania apartment complex, police say

A 25-year-old Spotsylvania man was shot and killed early Saturday at a county apartment complex, police said.

Joshua B. Yezierski was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when deputies arrived at the Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village about 4:15 a.m., Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.

The county’s 911 center had just received a call about a fire alarm sounding at the same complex when the shooting was reported in the 4900 block of Orchard Ridge Drive.

Rescue workers attempted to revive Yezierski, but he died at the scene. The suspected shooter was identified and was still at the scene when deputies arrived, Skebo said. But no charges had been filed as of Saturday night.

Skebo said detectives are investigating a series of events that led up to the shooting, including the fire alarm activation. He said the medical examiner and the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office will be consulted as part of the process.

Skebo said no further information would be released at this time.