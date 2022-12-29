Man, 79, charged in woman's shooting death in Gordonsville Gates

A 79-year-old Gordonsville man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a Charlottesville woman on Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 19540 Gates Dr. just outside of Gordonsville in Orange County for the report of a female being shot, according to an agency release.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed a female lying outside in the yard of the home in the small housing development.

Deputies entered the residence and found James Geer, who was detained at that time. A deputy performed life saving measures on the female, who was transported by County of Orange Fire/EMS to UVA hospital in Charlottesville, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as Deborah Griffin, 48, of Charlottesville. Following an investigation, James Irvin Geer, 79, of Gordonsville, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. Geer is being held without bond.

Greer is listed as owner of the four-bedroom home since 2021, according to online Orange County property tax records.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540/672-1200 to speak with Investigator Lasco.