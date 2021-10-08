Man accused of breaking into city apartment, assaulting former girlfriend

A Fairfax County man was jailed this week after being accused of breaking into his former girlfriend’s Fredericksburg apartment, assaulting her and seriously injuring her father, police said.

Christopher William Garand, 43, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, burglary, robbery, assault and two counts of preventing a 911 call.

According to Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris, the incident took place Oct. 2 at a home in the 800 block of Monument Avenue. Police said the suspect broke into the home and began assaulting the woman.

When her father intervened and attempted to pull the man off his daughter, the suspect attacked the father. The suspect also took the woman’s phone, police said.

Morris said the father suffered serious head injuries that landed him in the intensive care unit in a local hospital. The woman also received medical treatment.

Garand was arrested Monday in Fairfax and brought to the Rappahannock Regional Jail later in the week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Morris said police are still investigating allegations that the suspect broke into the woman’s home on an earlier date.