Man accused of breaking into home and attacking man with hammer denied bond

A man accused of breaking into his former girlfriend’s Stafford home about a month ago and bashing her male friend’s head with a hammer was denied bond Friday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Erick A. Garcia Alfaro, 36, of Woodbridge, is charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, malicious wounding, assault and battery and stalking.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Garcia Alfaro and the victim broke up in August of last year because of infidelity issues. They later began dating again, but the woman called off the relationship again in July after learning that Garcia Alfaro was still seeing the woman who was the reason for the first breakup.

Early Aug. 29, Lustig said, the woman was at a club in Woodbridge with her friend. Garcia Alfaro showed up and made a scene and was kicked out of the club, according to the evidence.

The friend decided to accompany the woman to her Stafford home after a bouncer warned that Garcia Alfaro was pacing in the parking lot.

When they got to her home, Lustig said, Garcia Alfaro confronted them. The woman’s 17-year-old son came out and ran Garcia Alfaro off.