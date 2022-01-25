Man accused of killing his brother indicted in Stafford

A man accused of killing his brother last year in a Stafford residence was indicted by a county grand jury Monday.

Brian Edward Hall, 34, of Stafford, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He is accused of killing 36-year-old Richard Hall during a June 7 altercation at a home in the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place in southern Stafford.

Hall was arrested that day after deputies responded to a 911 call and found Richard Hall with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Other family members had already fled from the home.

Hall has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest. No motive for the slaying has come out in court records, and Hall waived his right to a preliminary hearing in juvenile and domestic relations court

Jason Pelt, Hall’s attorney, is seeking to have his client’s competency tested. Pelt wrote in court papers that Hall has displayed “abnormal and bizarre” behavior during conferences. He also wrote that Hall told him that while he didn’t commit the crime, he watched helplessly as a “legion of demons” killed his brother.