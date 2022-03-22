Man accused of stealing more than $15,000 from a Spotsylvania business

A Fredericksburg man has been accused of acquiring more than $15,000 worth of property by fraudulently using a credit card belonging to a Spotsylvania County business.
BEDFORD — After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system, BCPS administrators and book review committees decided not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Former councilman partners with former amateur boxer/retired DEA agent to teach boxing and life schools to boys ages 7-17.
On Saturday, Culpeper Republicans will elect the county party’s new chairman, who will lead the group for 2022-2024 after the controversial tw…
Historic Mitchells Presbyterian Church in Rapidan is officially under new leadership, after a recent ceremony officiated by the Presbytery of …
Police: man accidentally shoots self in car next to Yowell Meadow; over in Southridge, another man shoots up his apartment, striking neighbors' homes, but no people.
St. Patrick’s Day Party 4-6 p.m. for parents to register their boys for spring semester, with door prizes for kids, hotdogs, hamburgers and corned beef & cabbage.
A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia Department of Corrections’ “Most Wanted.”
Three Stafford residents have been charged in connection with a recent theft spree during which an estimated $9,000 worth of property was stolen.
From home during pandemic, Culpeper military retiree photographs 1,000-plus insect species, publishes three field guides about his discoveries.
