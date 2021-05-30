Man arrested after driving into a Stafford home, assaulting deputies

A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses after driving a car into a pool and residence not far from his own home in southern Stafford, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy D.S. Jett went to the area of Grafton Village and Deacon Road at 2:24 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident. The vehicle, a BMW, had a feature that automatically contacted 911 after its airbag deployed.

Jett found the car with significant damage in the yard of a home on Payton Drive. Kimmitz said the investigation revealed that the driver had traveled across Deacon Road and through a ditch and two fences before striking the above-ground pool and the house. The driver left before deputies arrived.

Jett identified the driver as 23-year-old Edward J. McCall. Deputies searched the area and McCall’s nearby residence on Amherst Avenue, but were not able to find him at that time.

Kimmitz said Jett was at the magistrate’s office obtaining warrants about two hours later when police received a call for help from McCall’s residence. When deputies arrived, they saw McCall inside the home assaulting another man.