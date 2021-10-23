 Skip to main content
Man arrested after fatal crash on I-95
Man arrested after fatal crash on I-95

Anthony Deon George

George

A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Spotsylvania County that led to the death of one of his passengers and injured a 3-year-old child, authorities said.

Anthony Deon George, 43, of Baltimore is also charged with possessing illegal drugs and driving without a license. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, George was driving south on Interstate 95 near the Thornburg exit at 5:11 a.m. when his 2005 Honda Accord ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Police said the impact sent the Honda back across all three lanes into a Volvo tractor-trailer that was parking on the right southbound shoulder.

The Honda bounced off the large rig and came to rest in the right southbound travel lane, Coffey said. The front-seat passenger, 34-year-old Lajuanna M. Morton of Baltimore, got out of the Honda while holding the 3-year-old girl.

A southbound 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer then struck the disabled Honda. Morton and the toddler, who were still in the travel lane, were also struck. Morton died at the scene.

The Kenworth tractor-trailer then collided with another southbound tractor-trailer, and both vehicles ended up against a guardrail. None of the tractor-trailer drivers were injured.

The toddler and a 16-year-old girl who was also in the Honda were both taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. George, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was treated at MWH before being taken to jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

